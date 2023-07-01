Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $202,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

