Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.07 and its 200-day moving average is $241.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

