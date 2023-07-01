Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after buying an additional 2,628,440 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

