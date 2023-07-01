Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after buying an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

