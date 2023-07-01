SATS (OTC:SPASF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Jul 1st, 2023

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASFFree Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 1.93 and last traded at 1.93. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SATS in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SATS Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.96 and its 200-day moving average is 2.02.

About SATS

(Free Report)

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

