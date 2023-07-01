SATS (OTC:SPASF) Trading 2.4% Higher

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 1.93 and last traded at 1.93. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.88.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SATS in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.96 and its 200-day moving average is 2.02.

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

