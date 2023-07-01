Sapphire (SAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,448.35

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $33.57 million and $1,448.35 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.30 or 0.06280931 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,390,941,228 coins and its circulating supply is 1,370,309,405 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

