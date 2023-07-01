Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Free Report) is one of 361 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 597 1296 3443 26 2.54

Santhera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 122.45%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -10,461.85% -74.45% -18.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $128.10 million $3.42 million -122.81

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its clinical stage pipeline also comprises Lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil that treats congenital muscular dystrophies. The company also out-licenses outside North America and France rights to its approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

