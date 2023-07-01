San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13,000 shares traded.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
