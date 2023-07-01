Saitama Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.25 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. Saitama has a total market cap of $38.25 million and $1.50 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saitama has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Saitama token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,587.60 or 1.00041583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Saitama

SAITAMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,445,755,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,446,140,155.54726 with 44,364,230,057.64429 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00086121 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,506,915.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

