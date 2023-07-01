Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $388.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $311.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.69.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $342.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.85 and a 200-day moving average of $271.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $176.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Recommended Stories

