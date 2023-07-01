Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.58 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Safe has a market capitalization of $79.58 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00012481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00174288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030674 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003326 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.81838754 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

