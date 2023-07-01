Safe Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.57 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Safe has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $79.57 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00012565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00179775 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030489 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.81685758 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.