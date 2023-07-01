Safe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.06 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Safe has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00013493 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $86.06 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00171098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030787 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.81838754 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

