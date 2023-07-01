Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 968,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

