Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (RARI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share on Sunday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.43.
Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF Price Performance
