Rublix (RBLX) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Rublix token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Rublix has a market cap of $29,371.76 and $121.39 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00141062 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $120.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

