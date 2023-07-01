Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 55,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $9.98.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

