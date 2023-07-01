Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 135,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Roscan Gold last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

