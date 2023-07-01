Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $530.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ROP opened at $480.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.36 and a 200-day moving average of $441.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $482.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

