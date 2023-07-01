Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $335.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $329.47 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $192.90 and a twelve month high of $331.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.40 and its 200 day moving average is $283.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 16,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $352,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

