Robert W. Baird Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $857.05.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $756.98 and a 200-day moving average of $758.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,789,000 after acquiring an additional 454,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

