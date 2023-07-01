RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGCW) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGCW – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 680,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

RMGCW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 1,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,883. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Further Reading

