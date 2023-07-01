Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 8,772 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,446,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $64,318,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,849,000 after acquiring an additional 595,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.