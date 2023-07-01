Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,609 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in ORIX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 744.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $91.26 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IX. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

