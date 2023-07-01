Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

