Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 388.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $112.62 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

