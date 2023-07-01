Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 15,168 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 196.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Belden by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Belden by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Belden by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $96.74.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

