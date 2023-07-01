Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 677,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.