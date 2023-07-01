Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.67 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

