Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 261.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,252. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

