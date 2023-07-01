Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65,486.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 733,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 732,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $521.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

