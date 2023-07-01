Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

