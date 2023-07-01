Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,484 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

