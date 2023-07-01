Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

