Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 318 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $245.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average is $232.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

