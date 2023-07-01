Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY24 guidance to ($4.78)-($4.29) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -$4.78–$4.29 EPS.

Rite Aid Price Performance

NYSE:RAD opened at $1.51 on Friday. Rite Aid has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 23.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

