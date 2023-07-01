Richard Ball Buys 703 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) Director Richard Ball purchased 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $15,163.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,610.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Richard Ball bought 10 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219.60.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Richard Ball bought 114 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $2,451.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Richard Ball purchased 133 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629.41.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $21.80 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.