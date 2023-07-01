Richard A. Richieri Sells 2,758 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $35,026.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $13.97. 919,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 275,783 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares during the period.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

