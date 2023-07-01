Reviewing Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) & Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Elastic and Liquid Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 7 11 0 2.61 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elastic currently has a consensus target price of $74.65, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Elastic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $1.07 billion 5.84 -$236.16 million ($2.48) -25.85 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Elastic and Liquid Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liquid Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic.

Volatility & Risk

Elastic has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.74, indicating that its stock price is 574% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -22.09% -46.49% -11.16% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elastic beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including search applications, workplace search, logs, metrics, application performance monitoring, synthetic monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, extended detection and response, and cloud security. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

