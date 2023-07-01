Retirement Planning Group Sells 1,647 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 151,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 55,442 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,475,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,707,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $32.33.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.