Retirement Planning Group Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retirement Planning Group cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average of $192.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

