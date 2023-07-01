Retirement Planning Group Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Planning Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

