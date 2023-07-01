Retirement Planning Group Has $2.02 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.40% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after buying an additional 108,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 80,630 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.