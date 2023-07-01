Retirement Planning Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $220.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.75 and its 200 day moving average is $210.70. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

