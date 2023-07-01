Retirement Planning Group Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $423.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

