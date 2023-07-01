Retirement Planning Group Buys 3,238 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

