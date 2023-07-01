Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
