Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,863,800 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 1,639,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RMGGF remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.