Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,863,800 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 1,639,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RMGGF remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.