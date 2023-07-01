Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 23,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,670. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 million, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.