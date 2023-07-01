Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 270,318,066 shares traded.

Red Rock Resources Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Red Rock Resources

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.